England have done it! We are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup!! Today, Mark Goldbridge returns to the Football Fill-In along with Tubes, as we discuss England’s performance in the Wales game! Who was our star player? Who is Southgate going to start in the next game? How far will England get in the tournament? We also have the return of the Quickfire Quiz too, so stay tuned until the end to see who comes out on top!!!

Subscribe: Spotify