Can the Pats Fix Their Josh Allen Problem?

Plus, Brian Robb on the red-hot Celtics and whether this team can win more games than the ’08 championship team

By Brian Barrett
Brian starts by giving out three things the Pats need to keep in mind in their upcoming game against the Bills (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ continued dominance, Jayson Tatum at the peak of his powers, whether this team can win more games than the ’08 championship team, and more (16:00). Lastly, Brian takes some calls and takes stock of the Red Sox’s offseason so far (43:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Brian Robb
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

