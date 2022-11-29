Can the Pats Fix Their Josh Allen Problem?



Brian starts by giving out three things the Pats need to keep in mind in their upcoming game against the Bills (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ continued dominance, Jayson Tatum at the peak of his powers, whether this team can win more games than the ’08 championship team, and more (16:00). Lastly, Brian takes some calls and takes stock of the Red Sox’s offseason so far (43:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Brian Robb

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

