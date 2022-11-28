Week 12 NFL Check-In, Plus Jason Flynn on World Cup Performers and Mailbag



Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing Mike’s stance that breakers are a vital component to the hobby (01:06). Then, they go over some of the top performers in Week 12 of the NFL, including Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs (12:48). After, Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United joins to discuss everything that’s gone on in the World Cup, and whose cards have risen in stock during the tournament (28:25). After that, Asher and Andrew from the Double A Podcast join from Bleecker Trading in New York to discuss their Kids’ Trade Night event this weekend (54:14). Finally, they end the episode with your mailbag questions (59:25).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

