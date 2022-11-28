 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12 NFL Check-In, Plus Jason Flynn on World Cup Performers and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse break down the latest NFL action and talk the rising card values of Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing Mike’s stance that breakers are a vital component to the hobby (01:06). Then, they go over some of the top performers in Week 12 of the NFL, including Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs (12:48). After, Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United joins to discuss everything that’s gone on in the World Cup, and whose cards have risen in stock during the tournament (28:25). After that, Asher and Andrew from the Double A Podcast join from Bleecker Trading in New York to discuss their Kids’ Trade Night event this weekend (54:14). Finally, they end the episode with your mailbag questions (59:25).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

