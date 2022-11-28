Disney’s Five Biggest Dilemmas in the New Bob Iger Era



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the biggest problems on Disney’s plate in the Bob Iger Era, Part 2, including: the recent box office slump, particularly in the animation department, the stalling subscriber growth at Disney+, the future of Hulu, whether or not fans are experiencing Marvel and Star Wars fatigue, the conundrum of live sports on the internet, and Disney parks increasing their prices over the past few years.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

