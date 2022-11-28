 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disney’s Five Biggest Dilemmas in the New Bob Iger Era

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the biggest problems on Disney’s plate in the Bob Iger Era, Part 2

By Matthew Belloni
Popular Streaming Services Photo Illustrations Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the biggest problems on Disney’s plate in the Bob Iger Era, Part 2, including: the recent box office slump, particularly in the animation department, the stalling subscriber growth at Disney+, the future of Hulu, whether or not fans are experiencing Marvel and Star Wars fatigue, the conundrum of live sports on the internet, and Disney parks increasing their prices over the past few years.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Kim K’s Response to Balenciaga, Airport Tabloid Check-In, and the 2022 ‘Jam Session’ Holiday Gift Guide

Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins discuss some celebrity news and the fourth annual ‘Jam Session’ Holiday Gift Guide

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Joe Biden Semi-Boomlet, the Jerry Jones Photo, and a New Book by Anthony Bourdain

Plus, weighing in on Joe Biden’s bid for re-election in 2024 against former president Donald Trump

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

‘Willow’ (1988) Thoughts and Reactions

In anticipation of the newest Disney+ series, Joanna, Van, and Mal return to discuss the fantasy classic ‘Willow’

By Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, and 1 more
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Play

Who Stays and Who Goes in 2023? Plus, More NFL Week 12 Takeaways.

Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones after Week 12 of the NFL season to run through a list of players and coaches and predict whether they will still be with the same team next season, as well as share other takeaways from the weekend of games

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Sami Zayn Backs the Bloodline at ‘WarGames’

The guys also discuss the rumors floating around possible Zayn ‘WrestleMania’ matches that could include him versus Roman Reigns, Austin Theory becoming the United States Champion, and the Women’s WarGames match

By David Shoemaker and Phil Schneider

The Tua Story With Ryan Fitzpatrick, Plus Herbert, Burrow, Lawrence’s Best Wins, and Ohio State vs. Alabama for Outrage

Plus, Ryen and Ryan discuss the latter’s first year of broadcasting and the two distinct phases of Ryan’s NFL career

By Ryen Russillo