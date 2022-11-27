 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike White Mania Continues, the Giants Race to Wild Card Just Got More Interesting, and Trivia

JJ breaks down the Jets’ win over the Bears

By John Jastremski
Chicago Bears v New York Jets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(1:10) — JETS: Mike White returns to the starting lineup and leads the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Bears. Will Zach Wilson get another shot to start?
(8:37) — GIANTS: Following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, the Giants prepare for the red-hot Commanders for playoff positioning.
(13:32) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(33:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

