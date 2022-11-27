Mike White Mania Continues, the Giants Race to Wild Card Just Got More Interesting, and Trivia

(1:10) — JETS: Mike White returns to the starting lineup and leads the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Bears. Will Zach Wilson get another shot to start?
(8:37) — GIANTS: Following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, the Giants prepare for the red-hot Commanders for playoff positioning.
(13:32) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(33:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
