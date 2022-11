Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin recap episodes 4 and 5 of The White Lotus. They talk about the addition of Tom Hollander to the cast (1:00), all of the sexual politics going on in the show (18:12), and make some predictions for the rest of the season (38:48).

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin

Producer: Kaya McMullen

