(08:51) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to react to the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys.

(39:46) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 12.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson