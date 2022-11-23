‘Andor’ Episode 12 Instant Reactions



Fight back and tune in! It’s time for the Midnight Boys to give you their instant reactions to the explosive Season 1 finale of Andor (06:23). They discuss the impact this show has had with the larger IP era as a whole. Later, they give the first season a ranking on the Midnight Meter and discuss what they would like to see in Season 2 (47:59).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts