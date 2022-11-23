 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Andor’ Episode 12 Instant Reactions

Plus, the Midnight Boys give the first season a ranking on the Midnight Meter and discuss what they would like to see in Season 2

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney


Fight back and tune in! It’s time for the Midnight Boys to give you their instant reactions to the explosive Season 1 finale of Andor (06:23). They discuss the impact this show has had with the larger IP era as a whole. Later, they give the first season a ranking on the Midnight Meter and discuss what they would like to see in Season 2 (47:59).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Productional Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

