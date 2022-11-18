Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

