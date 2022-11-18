 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys discuss whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, and Vegas’s small line against the Colts

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images


We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

