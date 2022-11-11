Unders and Underdogs Stay Hot! Plus, Game Picks and Teaser Advice.

This week, Sharp and House start by going over the trends of the season (1:00). Then, they preview Sunday morning’s matchup between the Bucs and Seahawks (4:00) before discussing how to handicap Vikings-Bills given the injury uncertainty (11:00). Then, House explains why he likes the Browns (38:00) and Bears (46:00) before selecting a listener-submitted bet (55:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
