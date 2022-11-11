 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unders and Underdogs Stay Hot! Plus, Game Picks and Teaser Advice.

Sharp and House preview Sunday morning’s matchup between the Bucs and Seahawks and discuss how to handicap Vikings-Bills given the injury uncertainty

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


This week, Sharp and House start by going over the trends of the season (1:00). Then, they preview Sunday morning’s matchup between the Bucs and Seahawks (4:00) before discussing how to handicap Vikings-Bills given the injury uncertainty (11:00). Then, House explains why he likes the Browns (38:00) and Bears (46:00) before selecting a listener-submitted bet (55:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

