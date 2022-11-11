Giants Return from the Bye Week Looking for a Win, MLB Free Agency Lookahead, and Football Fridays

(1:36) — GIANTS: The G-Men return from their bye week and face the Texans while trying to get closer to a playoff berth.
(3:34) — HOT STOVE: What will the Yankees do about Aaron Judge, and what will the Mets do with Jacob deGrom?
(10:15) — KNICKS: The Knicks are currently on the NBA treadmill and need some spark to get to the next level.
(13:24) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Jets, and Yankees.
(20:44) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 10 in Old School–New School.
(49:50) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 10.
(59:46) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 10.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
