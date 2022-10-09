Should Mac Be Worried About Zappe?



00:30 – Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ impressive win over the Lions.

17:30 – Brian breaks down the game with Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, and they talk about Bailey Zappe’s first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson’s big day, the Patriots’ dominant defensive effort, and more.

38:30 – Brian answers listener calls about the Patriots game, as well as the Red Sox’s offseason pitching needs. Plus, he touches upon Antonio Brown’s recent bizarre social media posts.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify