 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should Mac Be Worried About Zappe?

Plus, Doug Kyed on the Pats’ dominant defense and running game

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images


00:30 – Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ impressive win over the Lions.
17:30 – Brian breaks down the game with Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, and they talk about Bailey Zappe’s first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson’s big day, the Patriots’ dominant defensive effort, and more.
38:30 – Brian answers listener calls about the Patriots game, as well as the Red Sox’s offseason pitching needs. Plus, he touches upon Antonio Brown’s recent bizarre social media posts.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Japanese Grand Prix Recap

Kevin breaks down the Japanese Grand Prix which resulted in Max Verstappen’s win

By Kevin Clark

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 14, Episode 4: “Mexican Week”

Kate and Amelia discuss the much-maligned "Mexican Week" in the most recent episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed on ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Larry is joined by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, the producers and creators of the new Hulu legal drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Brawling Brutes Join David Shoemaker After Their Match at ‘WWE Extreme Rules’

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch discuss teaming up, the reactions they are getting from the crowd, and more

By David Shoemaker

Karrion Kross Joins David Shoemaker After His ‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Match

David Shoemaker sits with Karrion Kross after his strap match with Drew McIntyre

By David Shoemaker

The Mets Force a Game 3

JJ reacts to the Mets’ 7-3 bounce-back win over the Padres in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series

By John Jastremski