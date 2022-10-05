Eagles-Cardinals Preview: Kyler or Jalen?



The undefeated Eagles are headed to Arizona to face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and they may be without some key players due to injury. How will this affect the Eagles in their quest to remain undefeated? Sheil and Ben raise the question of which QB would they rather have right now, Kyler or Jalen? Plus, we have some quarter-ish season awards to hand out. Who’s been the offensive and defensive MVP for the Eagles thus far this season?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

