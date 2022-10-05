 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Cardinals Preview: Kyler or Jalen?

Sheil and Ben bring up the Kyler vs. Jalen QB quandary, then hand out some quarter-ish season awards

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images


The undefeated Eagles are headed to Arizona to face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, and they may be without some key players due to injury. How will this affect the Eagles in their quest to remain undefeated? Sheil and Ben raise the question of which QB would they rather have right now, Kyler or Jalen? Plus, we have some quarter-ish season awards to hand out. Who’s been the offensive and defensive MVP for the Eagles thus far this season?

Leave us a voicemail at 215-315-7982!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 2

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss teams ranked no. 22 to no. 15

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Giants Should Run the Option

Nora Princiotti talks with Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about the importance of the Giants’ option-style offense

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Play

Aemond Finally Gets His Dragon

Joanna and Mal discuss Vhagar and her new rider

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

‘Andor’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys reveal their reactions to Episode 5 of ‘Andor,’ then discuss how well the ongoing ‘House of the Dragon’ series has gone compared to the original ‘Game of Thrones’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt Goes Nuclear

Matt Belloni and Eriq Gardner discuss the latest news in Angelina Jolie’s countersuit against Brad Pitt, and how it could affect their careers

By Matthew Belloni

Hidden Value and Key Matchups for Week 5’s Card

Austin and Warren break down Dolphins-Jets, Bengals-Ravens, Eagles-Dolphins, and Cowboys-Rams, analyzing the lines and trying to find some hidden values based on each matchup

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp