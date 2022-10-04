 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Betting Preview Part 2: Western Conference

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the Nuggets and Lakers before picking a regression candidate going into the year

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


Fresh off sharing their thoughts on the Eastern Conference, the East Coast Bias boys are back to break down the West. They kick things off by discussing the Nuggets (6:00) and Lakers (8:00), before picking a regression candidate going into the year (12:00). Finally, they reveal their favorite bets in the West (34:00) before closing with some quick thoughts on MLB’s wild-card weekend (39:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

