NBA Betting Preview Part 2: Western Conference



Fresh off sharing their thoughts on the Eastern Conference, the East Coast Bias boys are back to break down the West. They kick things off by discussing the Nuggets (6:00) and Lakers (8:00), before picking a regression candidate going into the year (12:00). Finally, they reveal their favorite bets in the West (34:00) before closing with some quick thoughts on MLB’s wild-card weekend (39:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

