 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flying Eagles, the Tua Debacle, Zappe vs. Rodgers, and Rooting Against Judge With Cousin Sal

Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Week 4 in the NFL.

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Week 4 in the NFL, including the surprisingly successful NFC East, the Eagles’ comeback win over the Jaguars, Browns-Falcons, concern for the Broncos, Saints-Vikings, Ravens-Bills, Chiefs-Buccaneers, the Packers’ overtime win vs. the Patriots, and more (2:35). Then, they guess the lines for Week 5 (52:29), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:27:43).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 4

From Patrick Mahomes’s brilliance to Trevor Lawrence’s fumbling issues; from a Double Doink in London to a bathroom break in Detroit; here are the NFL’s winners and losers from Week 4.

By Rodger Sherman

Mets Blow NL East Title and Jets Come Back in Zach’s Return

Plus, the Giants move to 3-1, and Sean Fennessey joins the show

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey

Eagles-Jaguars Postgame Reaction: The Only Undefeated Team Left in the NFL

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles’ comeback and give five takeaways from the game

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Pats Lose, but Get a Moral Victory in Bailey Zappe’s Debut?

Brian chats with James White about the Pats’ loss and Bill Belichick’s fiery showing on the sidelines

By Brian Barrett

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Reactions

Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Joanna Robinson react to the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Chooses Sides

‘House of the Dragon’ was supposed to be a series without clear villains and heroes, but after Episode 7, it’s hard not to sympathize with one faction over the other

By Zach Kram