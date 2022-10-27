 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Clothes

Sean Fennessey wants everyone to rethink their wardrobe

By Sean Fennessey, Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Mallory Rubin
Australia Prepares For Budget Announcement As Economic Outlook Darkens Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images


Sean Fennessey wants everyone to rethink their wardrobe.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Sean Fennessey
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Hottest Take

The Latest

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 6

Desi Williams joins the show to discuss the start of the merging of the tribes, the much-anticipated confrontation between Elie and Gabler, and what it takes to effectively lie

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

The Power of Being Unreasonable

Dave speaks with Will Guidara about Eleven Madison Park and his new book. Then he and Chris talk soup-like coffee, instant ramen, and more.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Buccaneers-Ravens Preview and CFB Picks for Week 9

Austin and Rodger also discuss spreads and totals for Week 9 of the college football season

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

The NFL Regular Season Matters. But in a Different Way Than It Used To.

Yes, the opening seven weeks of the 2022 season have been some of the messiest in recent memory. But in this edition of the NFL, there’s no need for panic—unless, maybe, you’re the Denver Broncos.

By Kevin Clark

Week 8 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Picking against Aaron Rodgers as a double-digit dog? Trusting Kyler Murray? Here are all of our picks for the Week 8 slate.

By Sheil Kapadia

Lionel Messi’s Last Dance

Messi’s excellence has become such a fixed point in our understanding of the modern game that the prospect of his final World Cup elicits feelings of awe and melancholy

By Musa Okwonga