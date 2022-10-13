Jill Chin Talks Romeo and Kira Drama, the Biggest Surprise Castmate of ‘BIP,’ and the Rhode Island Contingency

Juliet is joined by Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jill Chin to dive into her journey on the show. They begin by discussing where relationships stand with Romeo and Kira (6:33), touch on her biggest BIP surprise castmate—as well as the reunion with former castmate Shanae (13:17)—and then weigh in on the Rhode Island contingency of The Bachelor, including couple Ashley and Jared (20:00).
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Jill Chin
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS