 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jill Chin Talks Romeo and Kira Drama, the Biggest Surprise Castmate of ‘BIP,’ and the Rhode Island Contingency

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant Jill Chin joins Juliet to dive into her journey on the show

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet is joined by Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jill Chin to dive into her journey on the show. They begin by discussing where relationships stand with Romeo and Kira (6:33), touch on her biggest BIP surprise castmate—as well as the reunion with former castmate Shanae (13:17)—and then weigh in on the Rhode Island contingency of The Bachelor, including couple Ashley and Jared (20:00).

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Jill Chin
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

Play

The Hard Truth About NFL Analytics

Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions

By Ben Solak

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Joanna, and Neil answer some listener questions before talking about this week’s poll: Which character would you least want to make your enemy?

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Commanders-Bears Preview and CFB Picks for Week 7

Austin does a deep dive into Commanders-Bears with Raheem Palmer. Then, Austin and Rodger Sherman go through this week’s college football schedule.

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

‘My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives’ With Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Bakari talks to Charlayne about being an active member of the civil rights movement and how the American media can better inform citizens

By Bakari Sellers

Eagles-Cowboys Preview: It’s Dallas Week!

Sheil and Ben have gone over the film, crunched the numbers, and are ready to tell you whether the Eagles will come out victorious against their NFC East rivals

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Third Eye Blind

Yasi Salek and Chris Black break down Third Eye Blind’s catalog and try to get to the core of who frontman Stephan Jenkins really is

By Yasi Salek