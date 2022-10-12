 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bill Simmons on the Pats’ Playoff Chances, Trade Candidates, and All Aboard the Brogdon Bandwagon!

Brian and Bill celebrate Rhamondre Stevenson’s excellent season and discuss the current states of the Red Sox and Celtics

By Brian Barrett and Bill Simmons
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


Brian and Bill discuss the Patriots season and why things are looking up in Foxborough (0:00). They touch upon Zappe vs. Mac, Rhamondre Stevenson’s stellar season, some potential trades, and more, before turning to the Celtics’ upcoming season (37:00). They end by begrudgingly discussing the sad state of affairs in Red Sox Nation (55:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 4

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss their top seven teams

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Premiere With Bill Simmons

Bill joins to break down the first episode of the new season

By Johnny Bananas and Bill Simmons

Solo Sikoa on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Sikoa also dishes on his influences and what it’s like being in the ring with Drew McIntyre

By Peter Rosenberg

‘Andor’ Episode 6 Instant Reactions, and Big MCU Delays

The Midnight Boys discuss the latest series from the Star Wars franchise and the search for a new ‘Blade’ director

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Never Hire a College Coach for the NFL

Nora and Ben react to Matt Rhule’s firing and debate the merits of hiring a college coach to lead an NFL team

By Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Play

The “Last Supper” Scene From ‘House of the Dragon’

Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 8 of ‘House of the Dragon’ in which Viserys addresses his entire family about their differences at the dinner table

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin