Bill Simmons on the Pats’ Playoff Chances, Trade Candidates, and All Aboard the Brogdon Bandwagon!



Brian and Bill discuss the Patriots season and why things are looking up in Foxborough (0:00). They touch upon Zappe vs. Mac, Rhamondre Stevenson’s stellar season, some potential trades, and more, before turning to the Celtics’ upcoming season (37:00). They end by begrudgingly discussing the sad state of affairs in Red Sox Nation (55:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS