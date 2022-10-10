Matt Rhule Is Fired Reaction, Plus NFL Week 5 Takeaways

Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones share their initial thoughts about the firing of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and how the organization should approach its next hire (0:35). They then get into the three teams whose panic levels are rising—the Bengals, the Rams, and the Packers (16:26)—and the three teams that somehow keep finding ways to win—the Vikings, the Giants, and the Patriots—and discuss whether they can keep doing so (36:55).

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Lindsay Jones

Producer: Richie Bozek

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

