Matt Rhule Is Fired Reaction, Plus NFL Week 5 Takeaways

Kevin and Lindsay share their initial thoughts about the firing of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and how the organization should approach its next hire

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones share their initial thoughts about the firing of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and how the organization should approach its next hire (0:35). They then get into the three teams whose panic levels are rising—the Bengals, the Rams, and the Packers (16:26)—and the three teams that somehow keep finding ways to win—the Vikings, the Giants, and the Patriots—and discuss whether they can keep doing so (36:55).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

