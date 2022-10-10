Lamar Jackson’s Margin of Error Wins, Kenny Pickett’s Passing Map Loses, and Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year



Nora, Steven, and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Baltimore Ravens’ impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They discuss the advantages of having a kicker like Justin Tucker, go through the Bengals’ receiver struggles, and examine John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision-making. Then, Steven and Nora then go over their winners and losers from the week, which included the Jets, the Rams, the Saints, and more. (25:16)

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Guest: Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

