Lamar Jackson’s Margin of Error Wins, Kenny Pickett’s Passing Map Loses, and Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year

Nora, Steven, and Ben discuss the advantages of having a kicker like Justin Tucker, go through the Bengals’ receiver struggles, and examine John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision-making

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images


Nora, Steven, and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Baltimore Ravens’ impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They discuss the advantages of having a kicker like Justin Tucker, go through the Bengals’ receiver struggles, and examine John Harbaugh’s fourth-down decision-making. Then, Steven and Nora then go over their winners and losers from the week, which included the Jets, the Rams, the Saints, and more. (25:16)

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

