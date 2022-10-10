 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Soul Crushed? ... Or Hopeful?

Plus, reacting to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

By Jason Goff
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down that weird feeling he had during the Bears’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday (03:56). He also discusses the lackluster coaching in the NFL this season, before going over the strong second-half showing by the Bears. More questions arise for Patrick Williams after the Bulls’ preseason victory over the Raptors (32:26). In “Outside the Chi,” Jason discusses the punch heard around the NBA (39:39).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

