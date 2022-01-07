 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joel Klatt on the Alabama-Georgia Rematch, Plus Baker Mayfield and Fan Base Angst, and NBA Point Guard Devaluation

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Baker Mayfield vs. the media and fan base angst in tortured sports cities (0:36), before talking about the point guard position in modern basketball (11:38). Then Ryen talks with Joel Klatt of Fox Sports about the CFB bowl games, the upcoming national title game between Georgia and Alabama, the argument for CFP expansion, and more (23:44). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:02:21).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Joel Klatt
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

