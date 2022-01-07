What NBA Player Needs a Ring the Most?

Chris and Seerat share their reactions to Dirk Nowitzki’s number retirement ceremony and reflect on his career and impact on the NBA. Then they discuss how winning a championship affected the perception of his career and talk about current stars they’d like to see bolster their legacies in a similar fashion, notably Chris Paul (19:57), Jimmy Butler (27:28), and DeMar DeRozan (30:38).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
