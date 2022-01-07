 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What NBA Player Needs a Ring the Most?

Chris and Seerat also share their reactions to Dirk Nowitzki’s number retirement ceremony and reflect on his career and impact on the NBA

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Michael Gonzales /NBAE via Getty Images


Chris and Seerat share their reactions to Dirk Nowitzki’s number retirement ceremony and reflect on his career and impact on the NBA. Then they discuss how winning a championship affected the perception of his career and talk about current stars they’d like to see bolster their legacies in a similar fashion, notably Chris Paul (19:57), Jimmy Butler (27:28), and DeMar DeRozan (30:38).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

