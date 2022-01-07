The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre is joined by The Athletic’s Travonne Edwards to share four shoes to be on the lookout for in 2022. Wos also breaks down the upcoming Kobe Bryant Crazy 97 EQT “1997 All-Star” Adidas release and how it relates to Kobe’s Nike releases.
Will Kobe’s Upcoming Adidas Release Be As Big As a Nike Release Would?
The Athletic’s Travonne Edwards joins to discuss what’s new in shoes
