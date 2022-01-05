Takeaways From the Replacement Player Era and Major Story Lines in the New Year

As players begin to return from health and safety protocols, Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the last few weeks of basketball and if anything can be taken away from these games with so many players out (1:45). Then they discuss four major story lines in the new year, including if the Bulls are serious contenders, who is the fourth-best team in the West, and more (18:25).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
