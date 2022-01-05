 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Takeaways From the Replacement Player Era and Major Story Lines in the New Year

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss the Bulls’ strong season, the West’s fourth-best team, and what they learned over the past few weeks of replacement NBA players

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


As players begin to return from health and safety protocols, Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the last few weeks of basketball and if anything can be taken away from these games with so many players out (1:45). Then they discuss four major story lines in the new year, including if the Bulls are serious contenders, who is the fourth-best team in the West, and more (18:25).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

