Expectations for Kyrie’s Return With Ian Eagle, Plus Jim Harbaugh to the Giants?



(00:56) — GIANTS: Any truth to the Jim Harbaugh rumors? Plus, will Sunday be Joe Judge’s last game?

(03:52) — KNICKS: Randle’s return leads to a much-needed win over the Pacers

(08:54) — NETS: Play-by-play voice Ian Eagle on the tone of the team on the eve of Kyrie’s return, plus remembering John Madden

(32:31) — CALLS/TRIVIA: Jets a playoff team next year? Plus no Knick is untradable.

(49:20) — NESN and Fox Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich on whether to lay the points with Georgia over Alabama, Mac Jones vs. Ja’Marr Chase for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Super Bowl futures.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ian Eagle and Sam Panayotovich

Producer: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

