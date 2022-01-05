 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Expectations for Kyrie’s Return With Ian Eagle, Plus Jim Harbaugh to the Giants?

JJ also talks NFL and college football betting odds with Sam Panayotovich of NESN and Fox Sports

By John Jastremski
(00:56) — GIANTS: Any truth to the Jim Harbaugh rumors? Plus, will Sunday be Joe Judge’s last game?
(03:52) — KNICKS: Randle’s return leads to a much-needed win over the Pacers
(08:54) — NETS: Play-by-play voice Ian Eagle on the tone of the team on the eve of Kyrie’s return, plus remembering John Madden
(32:31) — CALLS/TRIVIA: Jets a playoff team next year? Plus no Knick is untradable.
(49:20) — NESN and Fox Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich on whether to lay the points with Georgia over Alabama, Mac Jones vs. Ja’Marr Chase for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Super Bowl futures.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian Eagle and Sam Panayotovich
Producer: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

