 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ben Smith, January 6 Anniversary, Ken Rosenthal, and More

Bryan and David also discuss the release of a People magazine issue that highlights Betty White’s 100th birthday

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
World Series - Houston Astros v Washington Nationals - Game Five Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


Bryan and David are back and kicking off the new year with Ben Smith’s announcement that he is leaving The New York Times for a global media startup (0:22). Then they transition to the first anniversary of the January siege of the Capitol by discussing Evan Osnos’s New Yorker profile of radio host Dan Bongino (9:24). Then they touch on Ken Rosenthal’s comments that lost him a gig with the MLB Network (23:11) and the unfortunate release of a People magazine issue that highlights the great (and recently departed) Betty White’s 100th birthday (35:10). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Expectations for Kyrie’s Return With Ian Eagle, Plus Jim Harbaugh to the Giants?

JJ also talks NFL and college football betting odds with Sam Panayotovich of NESN and Fox Sports

By John Jastremski

The Curry-LeBron Legacy Battle, Ja’s Mega-leap, and Jabari Smith’s Lottery Rise

Bill and J. Kyle Mann also discuss Paolo Banchero at Duke and Chet Holmgren at Gonzaga

By Bill Simmons, Seerat Sohi, and 2 more

How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Offense Have Powered Cincy’s Strong Season

Plus, discussing controversial comments made by Joe Judge and Mike Zimmer

By Kevin Clark, James Jones, and 1 more

Janet Jackson on Michael and Omicron Updates With Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding

Van and Rachel discuss the pop singer’s upcoming documentary

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Zach Lowe on the Lakers and Nets, the Return of Klay, and Why He Can Never Forgive the Yankees

ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe joins the show to hit on nearly every storyline from this NBA season

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

Reviewing ‘Emily in Paris’ S2 and ‘... And Just Like That.’ Plus, Jeff Bezos on New Year’s.

Juliet and Amanda give their thoughts on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2, discussing the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1. Then, they talk through the latest episodes of ‘... And Just Like That.’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins