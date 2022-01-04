 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Taking Stock of Where Teams Lie Heading Into Week 18

Warren and Chris also discuss whether the Packers are the prohibitive favorite and preview ‘MNF’

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Warren and Chris look back at the most impactful games of Week 17 and speculate how they will impact the playoff picture, starting with the Raiders’ victory over the Colts (2:00). Then, they get into Antonio Brown’s departure and what it could mean for an already depleted Bucs receiving corps (10:00) before talking about the Bengals’ incredible win against the Chiefs (22:00). Plus, they discuss whether the Packers are the prohibitive favorite (32:00) and preview MNF (51:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

