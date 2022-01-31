 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the Heat Are First in the East. Plus, Are the Suns the Best Team in the NBA?

Wos and Zach Harper also discuss how the Heat match up with the other top teams in the East

By Wosny Lambre
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images


Wos is joined by Zach Harper of The Athletic and SiriusXM NBA Radio. First, they break down how the Miami Heat have managed to get to the top of the Eastern Conference even though their stars have missed time (1:51), and how they match up with the other top teams in the East (7:13). Then they discuss the dominance of the Phoenix Suns (17:28) and which teams can compete with the Suns come playoff time (24:32).

Host: Wosny LambreGuest: Zach Harper
Production: Carlos Chiriboga

