Giants Hire Joe Scheon as New GM

JJ hopped on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the news of the Giants hiring new GM Joe Schoen

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images


JJ hopped on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the news of the Giants hiring new GM Joe Schoen.

(00:46) — Why Schoen is the right move for the Giants, his track record in Buffalo, and who should be the next Giants HC.

(05:19) — CALLS: Giants fans chime in on the hire and debate who they would like as a head-coach candidate.

(23:45) — Danny Heifetz calls in with his thoughts on the Schoen hire and what’s next for the Giants.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Heifetz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

