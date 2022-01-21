Celebrity Big Brother, Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad, and ‘Jupiter Ascending’

The alleged cast list for the next season of Celebrity Big Brother got released, and it is stacked with people like Nene Leakes and Tiffany Pollard (1:31). Nicole Kidman sincerely does think that the movies are a great place to experience heartbreak (17:11). This week’s Cringe Mode is the baffling Jupiter Ascending (29:03), and we are once again asking how old Alexa Demie is (57:44).
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
