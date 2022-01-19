Flowers for Edouard Mendy, AFCON, Postponements, and Free Kicks

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat a bit about what they’ve been watching this week, Premier League postponements (06:10), and James Ward-Prowse and the great free kick takers (13:30). Flowers go to Edouard Mendy for winning the FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year (25:02), plus some chat about the latest goings-on at AFCON (32:23) and the Barclays WSL transfer window so far (44:29).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
