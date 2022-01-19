 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flowers for Edouard Mendy, AFCON, Postponements, and Free Kicks

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka join to discuss what they’ve been watching recently

By Ian Wright
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat a bit about what they’ve been watching this week, Premier League postponements (06:10), and James Ward-Prowse and the great free kick takers (13:30). Flowers go to Edouard Mendy for winning the FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year (25:02), plus some chat about the latest goings-on at AFCON (32:23) and the Barclays WSL transfer window so far (44:29).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Ringer FC

The Latest

From the Alt-Cabaret Stage to HBO, Bridget Everett Is Still Singing

After years of performing karaoke and explicit sing-alongs, the comedian has settled into the lead role of an understated coming-of-age series on HBO, ‘Somebody Somewhere’

By Alison Herman

Microsoft’s Purchase of Activision Blizzard Encapsulates an Industry in a Single Deal

The deal, announced Tuesday and expected to close in 2023, touches on every hot-button gaming-industry issue, from consolidation to workplace reform to Netflix-style libraries to speculation around the "metaverse"

By Ben Lindbergh

‘Station Eleven’ Mailbag, ‘Dawn FM,’ and ‘SICK!’

Justin Charity and Micah Peters discuss new albums from Gunna, The Weeknd, and Earl Sweatshirt

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

The Whitewashing of MLK and Mario Lopez’s Silence

Van and Rachel get into the Cowboys’ loss before reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

When Rage Against the Machine Brought the Revolution to the Suburbs

Talking "Killing in the Name" and mainstream rock’s great socialist rap-rockers with help from Sage Francis

By Rob Harvilla

K.C. Johnson on the Bulls’ Skid, Your Next Bears GM (Take One), Remembering Les Grobstein

K.C. and Jason diagnose what’s going on with the Bulls and discuss some of their favorite memories from the team’s history

By Jason Goff