Knicks Lose a Nail-Biter, Trivia Q&A w JJ, and Chris Herring on the ’90s Knicks

(01:12) — KNICKS: The Bockers blow another home game. Will they ever get over the hump?

(06:58) — DIVISIONAL WEEKEND: JJ looks ahead to the division round of the NFL playoffs.(11:32) — CHRIS HERRING: Following the release of ‘Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks,’ Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring talks about reporting on the ’90s Knicks.

(58:18) — CALLS & TRIVIA: Callers on the Knicks and Giants and this week’s edition of Trivia Q&A with JJ.

Guest: Chris Herring

