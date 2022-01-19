 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks Lose a Nail-Biter, Trivia Q&A w JJ, and Chris Herring on the ’90s Knicks

Plus, previewing this weekend’s NFL divisional playoff matchups

By John Jastremski
Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

(01:12) — KNICKS: The Bockers blow another home game. Will they ever get over the hump?
(06:58) — DIVISIONAL WEEKEND: JJ looks ahead to the division round of the NFL playoffs.(11:32) — CHRIS HERRING: Following the release of ‘Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks,’ Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring talks about reporting on the ’90s Knicks.
(58:18) — CALLS & TRIVIA: Callers on the Knicks and Giants and this week’s edition of Trivia Q&A with JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Herring
Producer: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

