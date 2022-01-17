 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Was More Really Better in Wild-Card Weekend? Plus Former Chief Mitchell Schwartz on Chiefs-Bills and the Cowboys’ Comedy of Errors.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on NFL wild-card weekend (0:26), before talking with Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz about the Chiefs’ Round 1 win over the Steelers, their Round 2 matchup vs. the Bills, strange sequences in the Cowboys-49ers game, the effects of playoff expansion, and more (13:40). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (47:14).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mitchell Schwartz
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

