Was More Really Better in Wild-Card Weekend? Plus Former Chief Mitchell Schwartz on Chiefs-Bills and the Cowboys’ Comedy of Errors.

Russillo shares his thoughts on NFL wild-card weekend (0:26), before talking with Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz about the Chiefs’ Round 1 win over the Steelers, their Round 2 matchup vs. the Bills, strange sequences in the Cowboys-49ers game, the effects of playoff expansion, and more (13:40). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (47:14).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mitchell Schwartz
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
