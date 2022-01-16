 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Wild-Card Recap

Kevin, Nora, and Steven break down Bills-Patriots and Bengals-Raiders

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the first two games of Wild-Card Weekend. First, they get into how the Bills dominated the Patriots (1:24) before breaking down what this loss means for the Patriots heading into the offseason (14:01). Finally, they break down the Bengals win over the Raiders (23:28).

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Isaiah Blakely, Arjuna Ramgopal

