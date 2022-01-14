The Bradley Cooper Hall of Fame and the ‘House of Gucci’ Oscars Surge

A surprising SAG Awards nomination has got Sean and Amanda thinking about Bradley Cooper’s unusual path to superstardom. In this episode, they discuss the rest of the surprises and snubs of the nominations (5:00), the incredible legacy of the late Sidney Poitier (1:00), and then finally build a hall of fame for Cooper on the eve of a potential ninth Academy Award nomination (36:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner
