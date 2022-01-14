 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Bradley Cooper Hall of Fame and the ‘House of Gucci’ Oscars Surge

Sean and Amanda also discuss the surprises and snubs of the SAG Awards nominations and the incredible legacy of the late Sidney Poitier

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Focus Features


A surprising SAG Awards nomination has got Sean and Amanda thinking about Bradley Cooper’s unusual path to superstardom. In this episode, they discuss the rest of the surprises and snubs of the nominations (5:00), the incredible legacy of the late Sidney Poitier (1:00), and then finally build a hall of fame for Cooper on the eve of a potential ninth Academy Award nomination (36:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

The ‘Station Eleven’ Exit Survey

HBO’s take on a post-pandemic world was topical, to say the least. Let’s discuss.

By The Ringer Staff

The Forever Fight for Voting Rights and Kate Sosin on Ending Violence Against the Trans Community

Plus, Van and producers Trudy and Donnie discuss the NFL coming out of the war on race unscathed

By Van Lathan

Bulls Fans Ride the Wave, Wild-Card-Weekend Preview With Steven Ruiz, and the Most Important Trait in the Next Bears Head Coach

Steven also explains why he thinks Justin Herbert was the best QB in the NFL this year and his thoughts on Justin Fields

By Jason Goff and Steven Ruiz

Previewing Wild-Card Weekend in the NFL

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven also discuss the Houston Texans’ firing of head coach David Culley and what it signals for the future of the team

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

Breaking Down Joe Judge’s Pizza and Beer Order and Tasting KFC’s Plant-Based Nuggets

Juliet and Jacoby also talk about French dressing losing its legal definition and react to Lizzo putting mustard on her Oreos

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Everybody Was Wrong About Inflation

Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson join to discuss the highest inflation rate in 40 years

By Derek Thompson