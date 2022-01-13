Finishing Games Early, January Signings, Super Cups, and More



Musa and Ryan round up a few of the midweek games before opening up the mailbag! There’s chat about Real Madrid’s extra-time win over Barcelona in the Supercopa de España semifinal (04:17), Chelsea seeing off Spurs in the Carabao Cup and wins for West Ham and Southampton in the Premier League (09:17). Next up, it’s onto Inter beating Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana (11:57), the wild goings on in Mali’s win over Tunisia and the close games in AFCON so far (15:18), some January transfer-window happenings, including one signing they’d each like to see and their favorite January signings of all time (26:55). Finally, they discuss which Winter Olympics events they’ll be watching (37:46) and whether the Stadio footballing opinions are always as harmonious as they seem … (39:54).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

