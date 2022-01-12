 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Family, the Magic of the Cup, and AFCON

Plus, there are flowers for someone very special to the ‘House’

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Stoke City v Leyton Orient: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images


Wrighty’s House is back and Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri to talk family, grief (01:11), his grandson D’Margio making his professional debut for Stoke City (07:15), and the FA Cup third-round upsets and shout-outs (27:23). There are flowers to someone very special to the House and some chat about the early stages of AFCON (40:51).

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

