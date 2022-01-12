Family, the Magic of the Cup, and AFCON

Wrighty’s House is back and Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri to talk family, grief (01:11), his grandson D’Margio making his professional debut for Stoke City (07:15), and the FA Cup third-round upsets and shout-outs (27:23). There are flowers to someone very special to the House and some chat about the early stages of AFCON (40:51).
Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
