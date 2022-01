Mike and Jesse run through some of the key players to watch for card values in the NFL playoffs, Mike shares some details about one of his PC projects, Jesse runs through some news regarding the state of the show, and then Mike breaks down the recent movement in SGC ultra modern basketball prices. The guys then close the show with mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi, Jesse Gibson

Producer: Ronak Nair

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts