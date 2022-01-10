 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What We Know Vs. What We Thought About Raiders-Chargers, Flores Out With Jon Vilma, Plus Klay’s Return

Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma of Fox Sports joins Ryen to talk about the “almost tie” between the Raiders and the Chargers, their differing opinions on the 1-seed Titans, what to make of the Patriots, the Dolphins firing HC Brian Flores, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the climax of the roller-coaster matchup between the Raiders and the Chargers, the speculation on head coach Brandon Staley’s timeout call in overtime, and the difference between what we thought in real time vs. what we know today (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma of Fox Sports about the “almost tie” between the Raiders and the Chargers, their differing opinions on the 1-seed Titans, what to make of the Patriots, the Dolphins firing HC Brian Flores, Vilma’s choice for DPOY, the upcoming College Football Playoff national title game, and more (14:45). Then Ryen briefly talks about Klay Thompson’s return to the Warriors (49:56) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:34).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jonathan Vilma
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The ‘Yellowjackets’ Penultimate Episode

Bill, Chris, and Joanna give some theories for the episode, talk about some of their favorite moments from the season, and make some predictions for the finale

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

NFL Playoff Buys, SGC Basketball Movement, and Mailbag

Plus, Mike shares some details about one of his PC projects and Jesse runs through some news regarding the state of the show

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Key to Every NFL Wild-Card Matchup

Can the Bengals protect Joe Burrow against the Raiders’ pressure? Will Bill Belichick be able to outgame Buffalo in the teams’ rubber match? And how will Matthew Stafford fare against J.J. Watt and Co.? Here are the keys that will decide each wild-card game.

By Steven Ruiz

Week 18 Wrap-up and Black Monday Reactions

Warren and Chris react to all the craziness of Week 18 and share which coach being fired surprised them the most

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

Serie A Supreme, Spiritually Onside, and Will Ed Woodward’s Departure Change Anything at Manchester United?

Plus, Musa and Ryan react to Toronto FC signing Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne at the end of the season

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Georgia’s History Against Alabama Is Defined by Heartbreak. Can It Finally Break Through?

For the past 15 years, Georgia repeatedly has pushed Bama to the brink … only to lose in excruciating fashion. Before Monday’s national championship matchup kicks off, let’s go through that past to understand what’s really at stake.

By Rodger Sherman