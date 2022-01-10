What We Know Vs. What We Thought About Raiders-Chargers, Flores Out With Jon Vilma, Plus Klay’s Return

Russillo shares his thoughts on the climax of the roller-coaster matchup between the Raiders and the Chargers, the speculation on head coach Brandon Staley’s timeout call in overtime, and the difference between what we thought in real time vs. what we know today (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Jonathan Vilma of Fox Sports about the “almost tie” between the Raiders and the Chargers, their differing opinions on the 1-seed Titans, what to make of the Patriots, the Dolphins firing HC Brian Flores, Vilma’s choice for DPOY, the upcoming College Football Playoff national title game, and more (14:45). Then Ryen briefly talks about Klay Thompson’s return to the Warriors (49:56) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:34).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jonathan Vilma
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS