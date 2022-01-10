 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 18 Wrap-up and Black Monday Reactions

Warren and Chris react to all the craziness of Week 18 and share which coach being fired surprised them the most

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


This week, Warren and Chris react to all the craziness of Week 18, starting with a heated debate over the impact of Brandon Staley’s timeout in the Chargers’ OT loss to the Raiders (1:00). Then, they discuss the Steelers’ wild path to the postseason (16:00) and try to make sense of what happened to the Colts (20:00). Finally, they wonder how the Patriots and Cardinals will perform after limping into the playoffs (37:00) and share which coach being fired surprised them the most (50:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

