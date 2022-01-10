Week 18 Wrap-up and Black Monday Reactions



This week, Warren and Chris react to all the craziness of Week 18, starting with a heated debate over the impact of Brandon Staley’s timeout in the Chargers’ OT loss to the Raiders (1:00). Then, they discuss the Steelers’ wild path to the postseason (16:00) and try to make sense of what happened to the Colts (20:00). Finally, they wonder how the Patriots and Cardinals will perform after limping into the playoffs (37:00) and share which coach being fired surprised them the most (50:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

