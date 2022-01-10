Conversations With the Rev. Al Sharpton and Illustrator Reggie Brown

Bakari Sellers is joined by artist Reggie Brown to discuss his journey from biotechnology to children’s illustration (1:38), and the method behind the art of his and Bakari’s new book, Who Are Your People? (10:33). Plus, legendary activist Rev. Al Sharpton joins to discuss everything from his relationship with James Brown (22:54) to the unsung heroes of the social justice movement in America (26:13).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guests: Rev. Reggie Brown and Al Sharpton
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
Producer: Donnie Beacham
