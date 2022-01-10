 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Conversations With the Rev. Al Sharpton and Illustrator Reggie Brown

Reggie discusses his journey from biotechnology to children’s illustration before Rev. Sharpton joins to talk about his relationship with James Brown and the unsung heroes of the social justice movement in America

By Bakari Sellers
Jury Deliberates In Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by artist Reggie Brown to discuss his journey from biotechnology to children’s illustration (1:38), and the method behind the art of his and Bakari’s new book, Who Are Your People? (10:33). Plus, legendary activist Rev. Al Sharpton joins to discuss everything from his relationship with James Brown (22:54) to the unsung heroes of the social justice movement in America (26:13).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guests: Rev. Reggie Brown and Al Sharpton
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
Producer: Donnie Beacham

