Hot Pot Demystified

886 chef and The Next Thing You Eat guest Eric Sze joins Dave and Chris for a scalding plunge into what may be Dave’s favorite cooking method out there today: the bubbling cauldron of communal deliciousness known as hot pot. Beneath the surface, though, colossal schisms are revealed—sauce or no sauce? Fish ball or no fish ball? Fancy wagyu or humble, pre-sliced eye of round? Does fondue count as hot pot? Our panel battles it out until the last bit of butane’s been put through the burner.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Eric Sze
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
