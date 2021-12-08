Verzuz Reactions and Michael Arceneaux on Intracultural Conflict

On a special episode of Higher Learning, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are in the studio, recording in person for the first time! They discuss everything from Chris Cuomo losing his job (16:48) to an eventful Verzuz between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia (24:11). Then bestselling author Michael Arceneaux joins to break down a controversial scene in Amazon Prime’s new show Harlem (1:12:50).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
