The Ringer’s Best of 2021 Picks

As 2021 draws to a close, we at The Ringer are reflecting on the movies, albums, TV shows, and more that stood out this year. From high-profile releases to critical darlings, from A-list superstars to newcomers, these are the projects and performances that we’ll remember from this long, strange year.
Dec 6, 2021, 8:27am EST
December 8
The Best Movies of 2021
It was a year of octogenarian high jinks, long yet revealing documentaries, and masters reasserting themselves
December 7
The Best Albums of 2021
As the music industry regained some normalcy, big-time releases returned. But how many made our list of projects worth celebrating?
December 6
The Best TV Shows of 2021
At the end of another long, strange, uncertain year, these are the television series worth celebrating