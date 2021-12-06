 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jose Aldo’s Resurgence, Fiziev’s Hype Train, and Whether Dillashaw’s Next for Aldo

Plus, there’s phone calls from the best community in MMA, including two impressive debuts

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to another bantamweight win for MMA legend Jose Aldo. The guys discuss Aldo’s ability to reinvent himself at this stage in his career and whether former champion T.J. Dillashaw waits in the wings. Plus, 3PAC also talk about Rafael Fiziev’s win over Brad Riddell and why no one wants to fight him, and how Fiziev’s rise mimics that of Khamzat Chimaev (18:45). And, of course, phone calls from the best community in MMA, including two impressive debuts (30:04).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

