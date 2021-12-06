Jose Aldo’s Resurgence, Fiziev’s Hype Train, and Whether Dillashaw’s Next for Aldo



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to another bantamweight win for MMA legend Jose Aldo. The guys discuss Aldo’s ability to reinvent himself at this stage in his career and whether former champion T.J. Dillashaw waits in the wings. Plus, 3PAC also talk about Rafael Fiziev’s win over Brad Riddell and why no one wants to fight him, and how Fiziev’s rise mimics that of Khamzat Chimaev (18:45). And, of course, phone calls from the best community in MMA, including two impressive debuts (30:04).

Next episode: Friday, December 10, for a UFC 269 preview. Download the Spotify Greenroom app today.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

