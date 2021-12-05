 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 13 Preview: Patriots vs. Bills, Broncos vs. Chiefs, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven share their reactions to the Cowboys’ win over the Saints and dissect the biggest matchups of the week

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 13 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Cowboys’ Thursday-night win over the Saints. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Patriots-Bills and Broncos-Chiefs, and highlight the Games That Need Games. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 13 slate.

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

