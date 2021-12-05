Week 13 Preview: Patriots vs. Bills, Broncos vs. Chiefs, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 13 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Cowboys’ Thursday-night win over the Saints. Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Patriots-Bills and Broncos-Chiefs, and highlight the Games That Need Games. Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 13 slate.
Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
