Navigating COVID Uncertainty to Preview the Biggest Games of Week 17

Warren and Joe begin this week by previewing Chiefs-Bengals and wonder what type of offense Cincinnati should run to topple the reigning AFC champions (5:00). Then, Warren breaks down Cardinals-Cowboys and explains why Arizona may be a little fake (27:00). Plus, they discuss how to bet the Ravens without knowing who will start at quarterback (40:00), and House gives his weekly exotic picks (53:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify