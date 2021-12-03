Describing the Grizzlies’ Record-Setting Night, What to Do in Portland, and Changing the Thought Process for DPOY



Verno and KOC discuss the Grizzlies’ record-setting night as they beat the Thunder by 73 points! Verno was there, and he describes the scene inside FedEx Forum throughout the game (01:58). After joking at the Thunder’s expense, they take a hard look at the franchise and debate whether stockpiling draft picks is the right way to go (07:22). After losing by 31 points to the Spurs and dropping below .500, there is a definite need for a change in Portland as KOC explores the real issues and speaks the truth on what the franchise and Dame Lillard need to do (13:31). The Suns are riding an 18-game winning streak going into tonight’s game against the Warriors, and the guys describe the defensive prowess of Suns wingman Mikal Bridges (30:12). Despite DPOY being known as a “big-man” award, the guys believe that Bridges should be strongly considered. They also take a break from hardwood talk to discuss whether they could live in a world without the internet (41:47). They lastly go around the Association and discuss the hottest stories going into the weekend (46:43).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

