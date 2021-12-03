 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What Is Wrong With Teams Coming Off Byes? Plus, Building Bet Cards With an Ugly Slate

And another edition of House’s Exotics

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Warren and Joe begin this week by examining why teams have struggled so much coming off their bye weeks (8:00) before moving on to Patriots-Bills and discussing who has the edge with increasingly worse weather looming (12:00). Then, trying to find the best bets, if any, for two big AFC matchups between the Chargers and Bengals (38:00) and Ravens and Steelers (45:00). Plus, Colts-Texans (54:00), Broncos-Chiefs (58:00), and another edition of House’s Exotics (1:10:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

