What Is Wrong With Teams Coming Off Byes? Plus, Building Bet Cards With an Ugly Slate

Warren and Joe begin this week by examining why teams have struggled so much coming off their bye weeks (8:00) before moving on to Patriots-Bills and discussing who has the edge with increasingly worse weather looming (12:00). Then, trying to find the best bets, if any, for two big AFC matchups between the Chargers and Bengals (38:00) and Ravens and Steelers (45:00). Plus, Colts-Texans (54:00), Broncos-Chiefs (58:00), and another edition of House’s Exotics (1:10:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify